SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) filed audited financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2015 and 2016 on June 30, 2017.

The financial statements were filed on OTC Markets. The audited financial statements are a key compliance component making Sack Lunch Productions eligible to up list to OTCQB as well as procure the necessary credibility to attract potential institutional investors. Management is exploring the option of applying to up list to the OTCQB prior to filing of the much anticipated Form 10 registration statement.

Management is now working diligently to complete various quarterly reports and obtain the audit review of those quarterly reports necessary to file a Form 10 registration statement to bring the company to fully reporting status.

In addition, management is also seriously considering the option of conducting a Regulation A+ (REG A) offering prior to a Form 10 going effective. Regulation A+ is part of the Jump Start Our Business Start Up Act enacted on March 25, 2015.

Under Reg A, companies have utilized Equity crowdfunding platforms like StartEngine and SeedInvest to raise substantial capital. Reg A allows for testing the waters, general solicitation and many other advantages for microcap issuers like Sack Lunch Productions.

Richard Surber, CEO, noted, "Sack Lunch not only has a very compelling, fun story, it also generated over $14.5M in gross revenues in 2016. 2016 was the first full year of operations with all of its current brands. SAKL presents a tremendous upside opportunity for growth at this early stage of its development. When you couple the potential financial opportunity with a captive audience of several million Facebook followers system-wide, 2 Million participant emails, 100's of thousands of participants attending our events on a worldwide basis, and a monthly social media reach of nearly 8M in June of 2017 alone, the consensus is that such a combination is a recipe for a successful offering."

Surber continued, "The elements mentioned above coupled with the recent success seen from companies like: ShiftPixy, Adomoni, Inc. and Myomo, Inc. are reasons why we are now seriously considering this option to raise capital for expansion and debt retirement. With the necessary capital, I believe that we have the talent to transform Sack Lunch Productions into a powerhouse."

See CEO interview conducted by Investor Town Hall with Richard Surber: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz_9T--L-LI

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

