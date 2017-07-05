sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,33 Euro		+0,008
+2,48 %
WKN: A116HR ISIN: CA4763671076 Ticker-Symbol: JLM 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION0,33+2,48 %