VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - Jericho Oil Corporation ("Jericho") (TSX VENTURE: JCO) (OTC PINK: JROOF) announces that it has granted a total of 1,600,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. This grant includes 650,000 Options previously announced by Jericho on June 9, 2017, but which were officially granted on July 4, 2017.

All of the Options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 5 years and have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Jericho Oil Corporation



Jericho is a growth-oriented oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of overlooked and undervalued oil properties in the Mid-Continent. For more information, please visit www.jerichooil.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from Jericho's expectations include risks related to the exploration stage of Jericho's project; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:



Tony Blancato,

Director, Investor Relations

P: 918.986.7616

or

Adam Rabiner,

Director, Corporate Communications

P: 1.800.750.3520

investorrelations@jerichooil.com