Worldwide Safety Service Market: Players Engage in Research and Development to Provide Customer-centric Solutions, Notes TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in one of its recent publications, states that thesafety service market is fragmented with presence of several large as well as small and medium-sized players. Featuring a highly competitive vendor landscape, investments in cutting-edge technology to develop innovative safety service software is what key players in this market are engaged in to garner greater market share. Furthermore,improvement in existing safety solutions and investments in research and development activities to develop solutions in response to customer requirement is what these players in the market are expending energy on to cement their position and to stay ahead in the game.

Some prominent names in the global safety service market are UL LLC, Trinity Consultants Inc., 3E Company, PureSafety Inc., and CSA Group Company.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global safety service market will rise at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2017 and 2025. If the figure holds true, the market will reach a valuation of US$4,278.2 mn by 2025.

The global safety service market based on component is classified into software and services. Mobile app sub-segment under software is anticipated to rise at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of mobility solutions for business operations.

From a geographical perspective, North America is at the helm in the global safety service market due to the increasing adoption of safety solutions.

Advent of Mobility enables Incident Reporting in Real-time

Among the key growth drivers of the global safety service market is the increasing culture of maintaining workplace safety. The scope of workplace safety widens from process safety and employee safety to safe data management and asset management. This is because the safety service market is governed by policies laid out by regulatory agencies and regional laws to identify workplace hazards, elimination of exposure of unsafe materials and situations etc.

With expanding business operations, the need to adhere to safety guidelines at every stage of operation is increasingly becoming difficult for businesses. This challenge is addressed by safety service providers where they assist businesses in creating a safety environment employing software and other service tools. The presence of numerous players that provide industry specific safety service solutions is further working in favor of this market.

Another important factor boosting the safety service market is the increasing adoption of mobility solutions for business operations. Mobility-based safety service solutions enable real-time data usage to take quick decisions anytime and anywhere. The rising popularity of mobility solutions has also enabled service providers to integrate solutions into everyday business data and attain operational efficiency along with handling safety issues.

Accident Prone Industries Present Attractive Growth Avenues

Moreover, accident prone industries such as oil and gas provide growth avenues to the safety service market. This is because workers in these industries are exposed to harsh conditions that necessitate these industries to adhere to regulatory compliances. However, with increased adoption of technology based operations in these industries, safety service providers furnish a fluid approach to enable real-time reporting of incidents and to take quick decisions in the instance of incidents in future.

The review presented is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Safety Service Market (Component - Software (Incident and Action Management, Safety Risk Assessment, Data Analytics, Hazard Analysis Management, Process Safety Management, and Mobile Apps) and Services (Consulting, Project Management, Analytics, Training, Implementation, Auditing, and Certification); End-use Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Petrochemical, Wastewater, Utilities, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Transportation of Hazardous Materials)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast2017 - 2025."

The global safety service market is segmented as follows:

Global Safety Service Market, by Component

Software

Incident & Action Management

Safety Risk Assessment

Data Analytics

Hazard Analysis Management

Process Safety Management

Mobile Apps

Others

Service

Consulting

Project Management

Analytics

Training

Implementation

Auditing

Certification

Global Safety Service Market, by end use industry

Oil and Gas

(NAICS 211)

(NAICS 211) Chemical

(NAICS 325)

(NAICS 325) Petrochemical

(NAICS 32511)

(NAICS 32511) Wastewater

(NAICS 2213)

Utilities

(NAICS 22 - Excluding Wastewater)

(NAICS 22 - Excluding Wastewater) Pharmaceutical

(NAICS 3254)

(NAICS 3254) Food and Beverage

(NAICS 311, 3119, 3121)

(NAICS 311, 3119, 3121) Transportation of hazardous materials

(NAICS 48)

(NAICS 48) Others

Global Safety Service Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

