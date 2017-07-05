Global Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market Likely to Grow at 5.5% CAGR During 2017 to 2022 and Reach $1.6 Billion in 2022, Says a New Market Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Researchannounces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Floor Panel, Side Wall Panel, Ceiling Panel, Stowage Bin, Galley, Lavatory, and Others), by Core Material Type (Nomex Honeycomb, Aluminum Honeycomb, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the interior sandwich panel market in the global aerospace industry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Interior Sandwich Panel Market in the Global AerospaceIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace interior sandwich panel market offers a healthy growth opportunity of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $1.6 billion in 2022. The author of the report stated thatIncreasing production rates of the key commercial and regional aircraft, such as B737, B787, A320, A350XWB, and C Series; upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ; rising requirement of lightweight and durable products in interior applications fueled by the introduction of stringent government regulations related to fuel consumption and emission reduction; advancement in the technology; increasing global aircraft fleet size; and growing awareness to improve passenger experience are the major growth drivers of the market.

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of sandwich panel market in the aerospace interior applications during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, whereas, wide-body aircraft is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by an increasing demand for wide-body aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB, in the developing economies, such as China and India. There is also a healthy demand for wide-body aircraft in the Middle-East region.

In terms of core material type, nomex honeycomb has been the perennial choice for a wide array of interior applications in the aerospace industry. All the major aircraft types including narrow-body and wide-body aircraft are heavily relying on this unique material. Nomex honeycomb offers large number of advantages over competing materials, such as lightweight, exceptional stiffness and strength, good corrosion resistance, good fire resistance, good thermal stability, and excellent dielectric properties.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest aerospace interior sandwich panel market during the forecast period. Most of the aircraft manufacturers have manufacturing and assembly plants located in North America. Additionally, all the major sandwich panel manufacturers have presence in the region to support OEMs for the development of advanced products meeting emerging requirements of airlines. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The largest commercial aircraft fleet size; the gradual shift of manufacturing/assembly plants of OEMs; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919, ARJ21, and MRJ, fueled by increasing passenger traffic will continue to drive the Asia-Pacific market in the coming years.

Zodiac Aerospace, The Gill Corporation, B/E Aerospace (now Rockwell Collins), Euro-Composites Corp., FACC AG, Jamco Corporation, and Triumph Composite Systems are some of the major players in the aerospace interior sandwich panel market. New product development, adoption of advanced lightweight materials, and collaboration with OEMs are some of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge over others.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the interior sandwich panel market in the global aerospace industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

GlobalAerospace Interior Sandwich PanelMarket by Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

General Aviation(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

GlobalAerospace Interior Sandwich PanelMarket by Application Type:

Floor Panel (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Side Wall Panel (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Ceiling Panel (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Stowage Bin (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Galley (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Lavatory (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

GlobalAerospace Interior Sandwich PanelMarket by Core Material Type:

Nomex Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aluminum Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

GlobalAerospace Interior Sandwich PanelMarket by End-User Type:

OE (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aftermarket(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Marketby Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

