

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) announced the company now expects its 2017 loss per share on a GAAP basis to be in the range of $1.65-$1.45, and profit per share of $0.95-$1.15 on a non-GAAP basis. Previously, the company projected a loss per share of $0.95-$0.65 on a GAAP basis, and profit per share of $1.40 - $1.70 on a non-GAAP basis.



Full-year revenue is now expected to be in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion. Previously, the company projected full year revenue to be approximately $5.0 billion.



Diebold Nixdorf said its banking business is increasingly made up of large, complex projects with higher software content, resulting in a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle. As a result, the timing and volume of orders to date leads the company to adjust its 2017 guidance. In addition, the delay in systems rollouts also has a negative impact on the company's service business. The company said this change in volume, combined with investments in hiring and training in the service organization as part of the company's transformation, will pressure near-term margins.



For the second quarter 2017, Diebold Nixdorf expects orders, revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be comparable with first quarter results.



