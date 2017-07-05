REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming and IP management solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and other intelligent devices, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap ® Index, effective as of the close of the market on Friday, June 23, 2017, following Russell's annual reconstitution of its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index is based on market capitalization and means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes. Russell determines membership for its equity indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. The Russell Microcap Index represents 2,000 small cap and microcap stocks and captures the smallest 1,000 companies in the Russell 2000, in addition to 1,000 smaller U.S.-based listed stocks. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index remains in place for one year and is evaluated annually.

"We are pleased that Data I/O has been added to the Russell Microcap Index," said Anthony Ambrose, the Company's President and CEO. "Inclusion in the index reflects the increase in our market value from our 4 consecutive years of revenue growth and will help to enhance awareness in the investment community of Data I/O as the leading global provider of Managed and Secure Programming technology."

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, industrial controls, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, changes in economic conditions and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10K and 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

