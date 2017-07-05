GAC Motor Showcases at 2017 Davos, Taking Quality and Capability of China's Automotive Industry on Display

DALIAN, China, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leading Chinese automaker GAC Motor's latest flagship models, the GA8 and GS8, have been showcased at the 2017 Summer Davos, the 11th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, held in Dalian, China. The selection of GAC's vehicles by the event organizers highlights their premium quality, which is born out of the company's intelligent manufacturing process.

Themed "Achieving Inclusive Growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution," the forum focuses on the Fourth Industrial Revolution that will profoundly change the way people live, work and interact with one another through intelligent manufacturing technologies.

"The showcase of GAC Motor at the 2017 Summer Davos is a validation of all of the hard work that has gone into designing and building cars that meet the highest standards of quality, reliability and safety," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

The GA8 is a luxury sedan that has been built on the C-level platform since GAC Motor launched its high-end oriented strategy. The GS8, another signature model at the "Guangzhou Night" hosted by GAC Motor during the forum, is a luxury 7-seat SUV that has integrated advanced intelligent interconnection technologies and demonstrates GAC Motor's premium manufacturing standards. The vehicle has received a five-star safety score in (China-New Car Assessment Program C-NCAP), the highest among all medium-large SUVs in the Chinese market since 2015.

Other highlights of the "Guangzhou Night" were GAC Motor's five-seat SUV, GS7, which was praised as "A New Generation Blockbuster SUV" by New York Times, and its first pure electric vehicle, GE3, which aims at bringing a friendly and intelligent driving experience. Distinguished guests from different countries were deeply impressed by GAC Motor's excellent workmanship and world-class innovation standard.

The fastest-growing Chinese auto brand, GAC Motor has been accomplishing breakthroughs in the high-end market. The company has introduced its cars to a broader global audience by serving various distinguished high-profile events such as the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (NPC & CPPCC), the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) Xiamen and the China Attractions Expo (CAE Expo).

"Our strategy for the upcoming intelligent manufacturing era is to follow the quality-first principle and take an innovation-driven development path," noted Yu. "We will keep carrying on independent innovation while forming strategic alliances with peers to achieve win-win situations."

GAC Motor is planning to establish a smart factory to implement an intelligent manufacturing, intelligent logistics, intelligent production management and intelligent control center. Its self-developed Cross-Platform Modular Architecture (CPMA) embodies GAC Motor's high-end positioning, quality-first principle and innovation-driven strategy to move towards Industrial 4.0 capabilities.

"We are exploring creative manufacturing methodologies which can apply to tailored and intelligent products and services," continued Yu, "We will also adopt an innovative business model based on the Internet of Things. The company will transform from one that does manufacturing to one that does creative design, from Chinese manufacturing to global intelligent manufacturing."

With a focus on sustainability, GAC Motor has placed an emphasis on the balanced development of SUVs, sedans as well as new energy models and has achieved remarkable results in 2017. The company launched its first self-developed electrical vehicle, the GE3, this year as well as a hybrid plug-in sedan, the GA3S PHEV, and the plug-in SUV GS4 PHEV.

"We always have great respect and appreciation for the market. In the field of new energy, the best solution is not to prescribe one certain outcome, but to experiment and explore different pathways together and let the market make the final choice," noted Yu at Michelin Movin'On, the global sustainable mobility summit in Montreal, Canada this June, about GAC Motor and the global auto industry in terms of the company's forward-looking strategies on developing sustainable mobility.

With a comprehensive product line and ever-increasing brand competitiveness, GAC Motor has sold more than 250,878 in the first six months of 2017, a year-on-year growth of 57 percent, which is significantly higher than the industry's average increase rate during the off-season. The company has a goal of annual sales volume of 500,000 in 2017.

