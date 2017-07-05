Canadian Visa Expert: Top 10 Reasons Immigrants Must Celebrate Canada's 150th Independence Day

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Canada marked its Independence Day on July 1. The Huffpost published a list of'150 Things to Know on Canada's 150th Birthday'and immigrants are definitely part of them.

If you dream about starting a new life in Canada, check out the Top 10 reasons selected by Canadian Visa Expert why current immigrants are so joyful about their country and you must hurry up to join them!

1) Canada is the second largest country in the world with over 2 million lakes, among other things.

2) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of the world's most popular political leaders and is very positive about immigration.

3) 20.6% of Canadians areforeign-born todayand 19.1% identify themselves as visible minorities.

4) Migration is a large part of Canada's story, as the country receives 300,000 immigrants per year.

5) Due to that, Canada has the highest population growth in the G7 actually.

6) The Canadian overall economy remains one of the world's largest and strongest.

7) Canadians also have the highest rate of tertiary education among advanced economies.

8) In 1971, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's father, late Pierre Elliot Trudeau, declared the new Canadian multiculturalism policy.

9) Toronto is considered by many the worlds' most diverse city.

10)Canada ranks as the '7th happiest' in the world

