Biosimulation World Market 2017-2027

LONDON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Revenue Prospects by Product (PK/PD, Molecular, Toxicity, PBPK, Trial Design), Services (In-House, External), Application (Drug Development, Preclinical Testing, ADME/Tox, PK/PD, Clinical Trials, Drug Discovery, End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Academic & Government, Regulatory Authorities) and Geography
Biosimulation - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the Biosimulation market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Our 148-page report provides 112 tables, charts, and graphs, providing over 1700 unique datapoints. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Biosimulation market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 2 Service Types, 5 Biosimulation software products, 6 software applications and 4 biosimulation end-users
Biosimulation Software, by Product:
• PK/PD
• Molecular
• Toxicity
• PBPK
• Trial Design
Biosimulation Services:
• In-House
• External / Contract
Biosimulation, by Application:
• Drug Development
• Preclinical Testing
• ADME/Tox
• PK/PD
• Clinical Trials
• Drug Discovery
Biosimulation, by End User:
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organisations (CROs)
• Academic & Government
• Regulatory Authorities
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 11 leading national markets:
• North America:
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe:
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
• France
• Russia
• RoE
• APAC:
• Japan
• China
• India
• RoA
• RoW
The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the Biosimulation market, with a focus on the Biosimulation segment of these companies' operations.
There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, Germany, France and China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.
Overall world revenue for Biosimulation will surpass $1.2bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027.
Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the Biosimulation market and 3 different segmentations, with forecasts for 2 Services, 5 Products, 6 Applications and 4 End Users
Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 11 of the leading national markets- US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India
Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles and forecasts for 10 companies' biosimulation segment revenues to 2027.
List of Companies
Accelrys Inc.
Advanced Chemistry Development
Apriso
AstraZeneca
BASF
Bayer Schering Pharma AG
BioSimulation Consulting Inc. (U.S.)
BIOVIA
BT Group plc.
Catalyst Inc.
Certara L.P
Chemical Computing Group
Cognigen Corporation
CST - Computer Simulation Technology
d3 Medicine
Dassualt Systemes
Diatech Pharmacogenetics
DILIsym Services
Du Pont
Elsys
eMolecules, Inc
Engineous Software
Enginuity PLM
Entelos Holding Corporation
Exalead
Geensoft
Genedata AG
Great Lakes Drug Development
GSK
INOSIM Software GmbH und INOSIM Consulting GmbH
Insilico Biotechnology AG
Intercim
L'Oréal
LabLogic Systems Ltd.
MatrixOne
Netvibes
Optivia Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)
Ortems -Unknown
P&G
Pfizer Inc
Physiomics PLC
Quintiq
Realtime Technology
Rhenovia Pharma SAS
Rhenovia Pharma SAS (France)
Sanofi
Schrödinger Inc.
Shell
Simcyp
Simulations Plus Inc.
SquareClock
Structural Research and Analysis Corporation
Synchrogenix
Tripos International
Tuscany Design Automation
Unilever
Veristat, LLC
Virtools
XenologiQ
Discovery Innovations
Iconix Biosciences
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun sara.peerun@visiongain.com