Biosimulation World Market 2017-2027

Revenue Prospects by Product (PK/PD, Molecular, Toxicity, PBPK, Trial Design), Services (In-House, External), Application (Drug Development, Preclinical Testing, ADME/Tox, PK/PD, Clinical Trials, Drug Discovery, End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Academic & Government, Regulatory Authorities) and Geography

Biosimulation - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the Biosimulation market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover How to Stay Ahead:

Our 148-page report provides 112 tables, charts, and graphs, providing over 1700 unique datapoints. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Biosimulation market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects:

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets:

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 2 Service Types, 5 Biosimulation software products, 6 software applications and 4 biosimulation end-users

Biosimulation Software, by Product:

• PK/PD

• Molecular

• Toxicity

• PBPK

• Trial Design

Biosimulation Services:

• In-House

• External / Contract

Biosimulation, by Application:

• Drug Development

• Preclinical Testing

• ADME/Tox

• PK/PD

• Clinical Trials

• Drug Discovery

Biosimulation, by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

• Academic & Government

• Regulatory Authorities

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 11 leading national markets:

• North America:

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe:

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Russia

• RoE

• APAC:

• Japan

• China

• India

• RoA

• RoW

The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the Biosimulation market, with a focus on the Biosimulation segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, Germany, France and China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

Overall world revenue for Biosimulation will surpass $1.2bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. The increasing cost of drug development and increasing need for simulation software to reduce

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How theBiosimulation Market report helps you:

In summary, our 125-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the Biosimulation market and 3 different segmentations, with forecasts for 2 Services, 5 Products, 6 Applications and 4 End Users- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues,

•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 11 of the leading national markets- US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India,

•Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market,

•Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles and forecasts for 10 companies' biosimulation segment revenues to 2027.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else:



With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Biosimulation market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Get our report todayBiosimulation World Market 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product (PK/PD, Molecular, Toxicity, PBPK, Trial Design), Services (In-House, External), Application (Drug Development, Preclinical Testing, ADME/Tox, PK/PD, Clinical Trials, Drug Discovery, End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Academic & Government, Regulatory Authorities) and Geography. Avoid missing out - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peeerun@visiongain.com, you can call her Tel: + 44-(0)-20-7336-6100 or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1910/Biosimulation-World-Market-2017-2027

List of Companies

Accelrys Inc.

Advanced Chemistry Development

Apriso

AstraZeneca

BASF

Bayer Schering Pharma AG

BioSimulation Consulting Inc. (U.S.)

BIOVIA

BT Group plc.

Catalyst Inc.

Certara L.P

Chemical Computing Group

Cognigen Corporation

CST - Computer Simulation Technology

d3 Medicine

Dassualt Systemes

Diatech Pharmacogenetics

DILIsym Services

Du Pont

Elsys

eMolecules, Inc

Engineous Software

Enginuity PLM

Entelos Holding Corporation

Exalead

Geensoft

Genedata AG

Great Lakes Drug Development

GSK

INOSIM Software GmbH und INOSIM Consulting GmbH

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Intercim

L'Oréal

LabLogic Systems Ltd.

MatrixOne

Netvibes

Optivia Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)

Ortems -Unknown

P&G

Pfizer Inc

Physiomics PLC

Quintiq

Realtime Technology

Rhenovia Pharma SAS

Rhenovia Pharma SAS (France)

Sanofi

Schrödinger Inc.

Shell

Simcyp

Simulations Plus Inc.

SquareClock

Structural Research and Analysis Corporation

Synchrogenix

Tripos International

Tuscany Design Automation

Unilever

Veristat, LLC

Virtools

XenologiQ

Discovery Innovations

Iconix Biosciences

