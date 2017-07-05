ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences to Present Preclinical Data from Alzheimer's Disease Program at AAIC 2017

Chief Development Officer Dr. Johanne Kaplan to chair session

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE (AAIC):

16-20 JULY, 2017 LONDON, ENGLAND

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - July 5, 2017- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the Company will present preclinical data for its lead product candidate, PMN310, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held in London on July 16-20.

Johanne Kaplan, Ph.D., ProMIS Chief Development Officer, will present the data and chair the associated session, entitled Preclinical: Basic Therapeutics - Targeting Amyloid or Tau .

The presentation by Kaplan (et al.), entitled Targeting of toxic amyloid-beta oligomer species by monoclonal antibody PMN310: Precision drug design for Alzheimer's disease describes the use of ProMIS' proprietary discovery engine for the identification and generation of monoclonal antibodies against specific targets on toxic forms of amyloid beta (A-beta), a recognized root cause of Alzheimer's.

Commenting on the presentation, Dr. Kaplan stated, "Antibody PMN310 was selected as our lead product for development on the basis of its ability to selectively target and neutralize toxic A-beta oligomers with no significant off-target binding to A-beta monomers or fibrils. These characteristics distinguish PMN310 from other A-beta antibodies currently undergoing clinical trials, and are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and safety".

ProMIS is very pleased to contribute to this year's AAIC, the world's largest forum where international investigators, clinicians and care providers gather to share the latest study results, theories and discoveries that will help bring the world closer to breakthroughs in dementia science.

The session and presentation details are as follows:

Session: Preclinical: Basic Therapeutics - Targeting Amyloid or Tau

Presentation: Targeting of toxic amyloid-beta oligomer species by monoclonal antibody PMN310: Precision drug design for Alzheimer's disease

Date/Time of session: 4:15-5:45 PM, July 17, 2017

Location: ExCel, London, Royal Victoria Dock

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a TSX listed biotech company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The mission of ProMIS is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

