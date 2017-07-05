MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE: STC), a trusted leader in delivering Unified Communications solutions for SMBs, Enterprises, OEMs, and Service Providers, both on-premises and in the cloud, today confirms the closing of its acquisition of VoIP Supply LLC, as originally announced on June 20, 2017 (http://www.sangoma.com/press-releases/).

"We are very pleased to have successfully closed this strategic acquisition as well as the financing that supports it," said David Moore, Chief Financial Officer at Sangoma. "And we are delighted to welcome the staff, customers, and suppliers to the growing Sangoma family."

VoIP Supply is one of the industry's most successful, well known, and respected channel partners. Sangoma's acquisition was performed via the purchase of all the membership interests in VoIP Supply LLC. VoIP Supply will remain under the leadership of its current President, Paula Griffo, providing stability and reassurance to its customers, employees, and suppliers. Ms. Griffo will report to Tony Lewis, COO at Sangoma. VoIP Supply will operate as a subsidiary of Sangoma with the appropriate autonomy, and will continue providing customers in North America with one-stop shopping for a complete range of telecom solutions from leading manufacturers, as it has for over 15 years.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering Unified Communications solutions for SMBs, Enterprises, OEMs, Carriers and service providers. Sangoma's globally, scalable offerings include both on-premises and cloud-based phone systems, telephony services and industry leading Voice-Over-IP solutions, which together provide seamless connectivity between traditional infrastructure and new technologies. Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks and data-communication applications worldwide. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity and ROI with Sangoma. Everything Connects, Connect with Sangoma! Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

About VoIP Supply

VoIP Supply is one of North America's leading IP communications providers and has delivered solutions for many thousands of customers. At VoIP Supply we understand that communications products comprise a total solution that greatly impacts our customers' business. Because of this, we take great pride in delivering the best possible experience every time. Our team of talented, dedicated people are passionate about technology and networks, enabling us to deliver customized solutions with remarkable customer service and support. In addition to our online presence, we maintain a team of trained sales and engineering experts to assist with product selection and implementation, a fully stocked warehouse for just-in-time shipments, and a business infrastructure built to foster customer loyalty.

