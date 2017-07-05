Integration of 175 GW of renewable energy into India's grid is technically and economically viable, a study shows, further strengthening the government's resolve to redesign the electricity generation system.

India's bold target of 175 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022, which includes 100 GW of solar, is achievable because the nation's power grid can be balanced and adapted to the intermittent nature of renewable energy (RE) sources, finds a study developed under the US-India bilateral program Greening the Grid, identifying future course of action to enable such integration.

The study, titled GREENING THE GRID: Pathways to Integrate 175 Gigawatts of Renewable Energy into India's Electricity Grid was launched by Indian Minister for Power Piyush Goyal and shows that India's coal-dominated power system has the flexibility necessary for adding large amounts of renewable energy, while avoiding unpredictability and saving costs.

"It is time for the people of India to get ready and embrace the change with a 'New Mindset' of a 'New Grid' for a 'New India', which is ready to integrate large amount of renewable energy," Goyal said at the launch.

Balancing and curtailment Among the key findings of the study is that power system balancing with 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind is achievable at 15-minute operational timescales with minimal RE curtailment.

This RE capacity generates 370 TWh annually, meeting 22% of India's electricity demand and reaching an instantaneous peak of 54%. Based on experience of other countries with significant RE penetration, India's annual RE curtailment would stand at 1.4%.

According to the report, the annual RE penetration amounts to around 50% of load in three Indian states: Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Coal with/without new RE scenario Even in the absence of new RE capacity, nearly 10 GW of Indian coal plants never run at any point of the year. ...

