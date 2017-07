The vertically integrated Chinese solar firm has connected more than 180 MW of rooftop solar to the Chinese grid in the first half of the year.

ReneSola, a vertically integrated, Tier-1 Chinese solar company, revealed today that it has brought online more than 180 MW of distributed generation (DG) solar power in China in the first six months of the year.

This capacity has been built exclusively on rooftops, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...