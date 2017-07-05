

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it will create 1,500 full-time hourly associate roles at its first Utah fulfillment center in Salt Lake City.



Amazon employees at the 855,000-plus square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and toys.



Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. Amazon also offers regular full-time employees maternity and parental leave benefits and access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.



