

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jennifer Lopez premiered her new song, 'Ni tu ni yo' featuring Gente de Zona at Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular celebration in New York City.



Latin music was once again having a presence in mainstream pop music as J Lo took to the stage for her maiden performance of 'Ni Tu Ni Yo.' It was the final musical offering of the night before the traditional fireworks display over Brooklyn's East River.



The 47-year-old mother of two was joined by a number of half-dressed male dancers as she played her latest love song in a series of sizzling outfits.



Lopez even straddled a bike during the high-energy show.



The 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' track is the lead single of her upcoming Spanish-language album, which is set to release in September. A music video for the single will premiere on July 10 on Telemundo.



Speaking ahead of the show, Lopez said 'The song is really about when love takes you by surprise.' 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' means 'Not You, Not Me.'



Besides Lopez, this year's Independence Day special lineup included Sheryl Crow, Charlie Puth, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Hailee Steinfeld. The artists pre-taped their performances, which were then edited together before they lined up on stage.



