

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The Polish Zloty dropped against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, after the Poland central bank maintained its record low interest rate, as widely expected.



The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to hold the key reference rate at a record low 1.50 percent.



The lombard rate was retained at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was kept unchanged at 1.75 percent.



The Zloty fell to an 8-day low of 3.7564 against the greenback, compared to yesterday's closing value of 3.7339. Continuation of the Zloty's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 3.8 region.



