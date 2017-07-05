Net Insight AB: Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January-June 2017

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight will publish its interim report January - June 2017, on July 21, 2017 at 8.45 am CET.

A webcast teleconference will take place the same day at 9.30 am CET.

The webcast teleconference will include a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session. A possibility will be given to ask questions both via telephone and via the webcast where the presentation material can be followed live. Participating from

Net Insight will be Fredrik Tumegård, CEO, and Thomas Bergström, CFO.

Webcast: Please visit our website netinsight.net (https://investors.netinsight.net/) for the webcast link and presentation material. The webcast will be available on demand afterwards.

Teleconference: The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors and media. To participate and thereby be able to ask questions, please use one of the following numbers:

UK: +44(0)20 3427 1916

USA: +1646 254 3362

Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6538

Confirmation Code: 5680973

Financial Report: The interim report for January-June 2017 will be available at netinsight.net (https://investors.netinsight.net).

If you would like to schedule an interview in advance, please contact Thomas Ahlerup,

+46 768 966 300, thomas.ahlerup@netinsight.net





We look forward to your participation.



Fredrik Tumegård

CEO

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Ahlerup, Acting Head of Investor Relations, +46 768 966 300, thomas.ahlerup@netinsight.net (mailto:thomas.ahlerup@netinsight.net)

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2118252/806565.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

