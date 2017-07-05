Eyewear Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2021- MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eyewear market report provides analysis of the global eyewear market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, market share and economic impact of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by replacement cycle, spending per capita and by segments.

Complete report on Eyewear market spread across 74 pages with providing 3 company profiles, 4 tables and 46 figures is now available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/610716.html.

Company Coverage of Eyewear Market with Focus on The Premium Eyewear: Luxottica Group SpA, Essilor International SA, Safilo Group SpA

The report also includes the regional analysis of the eyewear market, comprising of the market by value and spending per capita of the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Report gives the detailed analysis of the global premium eyewear market, a distinct segment of the global eyewear market. This section includes the market share and size analysis, along with the discussion on key opportunities and players in this segment.

Luxottica Group, Essilor International and Safilo Group are some of the key players operating in the global eyewear market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview and financial overview of the companies are provided.

Purchase a copy of this "Global Eyewear Market" research report at USD 850 (Single User License) http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=610716.

Country Coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & MEA

The global eyewear market can be segmented into Contact Lenses and Spectacles. Further, the Spectacles can be sub segmented into: Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Ready-Made Reading Glasses and Sunglasses. The eyewear market can be segmented according to the price points into entry level, mid and premium segments.

Global eyewear market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global eyewear market is supported by various growth drivers, such as aging population, urbanization, rise of middle income, increasing number of people requiring vision correction, use of eyewear as a fashion statement etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, sale of illegal decorative lenses, price difference between branded and non branded, etc.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 History of Eyewear

2.2 Segmentation of Eyewear

2.3 Vision Conditions

2.4 Designing of Eyewear

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Eyewear Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Eyewear Market Segments: An Analysis

4. Global Premium Eyewear Market Analysis

4.1 Global Premium Eyewear Market: An Analysis

5. Regional Analysis

5.1 North America Eyewear Market: An Analysis

5.2 Europe Eyewear Market: An Analysis

5.3 Asia Pacific Eyewear Market: An Analysis

5.4 Latin America Eyewear Market: An Analysis

5.5 MEA Eyewear Market: An Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Players Comparison on the Basis of Business Model

6.2 Market Players Comparison on the Basis of Geographical Presence

7. Company Profiling

Other Related Report on Eyewear Market:

Global Eyewear Market with Focus on Luxury Sunglass: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020): The global eyewear market can be segmented into contact lenses and spectacles. Further, the spectacles market can be sub-segmented into: spectacle frames, spectacle lenses, and sunglasses. In spite of weakening growth, the eyewear industry remains strong, with factors such as increasing myopia and an ageing population, a growing middle class and rising disposable incomes contributing to sustained demand for eyewear. As a result, the eyewear industry is forecasted to rise in the next five years. Complete report available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/505639.html.

Global Eyewear Market with Focus on The Premium Eyewear: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020): The eyewear market is a big business today and it is driven by increasing defects in vision, aging population, use of eyewear as fashion statement and increasing awareness about eye care. Around 75% of the population in Asia Pacific region and 35% in European region have some form of myopia or hyperopia. Changing dietary habits and lifestyle habits are affecting the eyesight. Complete report available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/482551.html.

About Us:

MarketReportsOnline comprises of an online library of 2,50,000 reports and in-depth market research studies of over 5000+ micro markets. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers. Get in touch with us for your needs of market research reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

E-mail: sales@marketreportsonline.com

