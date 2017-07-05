Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Annual General Meeting

Bermuda, 5 July, 2017- Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the Company) announces that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held today at Thistle House, Burnaby Street, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016 were presented to the meeting. All agenda items were approved, including appointment of Marius Hermansen as a new Director.

The minutes of the annual general meeting are attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO, Tel: +47 22 00 48 15, E-mail: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Avance Gas - Minutes from Annual General Meeting (http://hugin.info/161089/R/2118261/806568.pdf)



