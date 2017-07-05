

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Two airlines, Emirates Airlines and Turkish Airlines, said Wednesday that the U.S. has lifted the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on their U.S.-bound flights from Dubai and Istanbul.



Dubai-based Emirates said it worked with U.S. authorities to meet new security rules and the electronics ban was lifted for its flights from Dubai International Airport to the U.S., 'effective immediately'.



Dubai International Airport is the world's busiest airport for international travel, while Emirates is the world's biggest carrier by international traffic. Emirates flies to twelve U.S. cities from Dubai.



Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines said that all electronic devices would be allowed on its flights to the U.S. from Wednesday. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul are reported to have put tighter security checks in place.



On Sunday, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways became the first airline to be free of the ban after restrictions were lifted on its hub, Abu Dhabi International Airport.



The announcements means the ban on flights from Qatar, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are yet to be lifted.



In March, the U.S. banned large electronic devices from cabin baggage on passenger flights to the U.S. from eight Muslim-majority countries, citing terrorism concerns. The ban had affected nine airlines, including Emirates, and ten airports mainly in the Middle East and North Africa.



In April, Emirates said it is cutting flights to five cities in the U.S., citing President Donald Trump's travel restrictions that resulted in a decline in bookings from Middle Eastern countries.



In late June, the Homeland Security Department announced enhanced security screening measures for all commercial flights to the U.S., but stopped short of extending the ban on laptops in the cabin to more countries.



The new measures include enhanced screening of passengers and electronic devices as well as heightened security standards for aircraft and airports in 105 countries.



About 180 airlines operating flights to the U.S. are bound to implement the strict security measures, which are estimated to affect an average of 2,100 flights a day, carrying 325,000 passengers.



