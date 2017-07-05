AXA Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, July 5
To: Company Announcements
Date: 5 July 2017
Company: AXA Property Trust Limited
Subject:Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of voting rights in the Company is 23,402,881.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
All Enquiries:
Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436