EarthWater, Inc.: EarthWater and Amazon Team Up for Prime Day

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / EarthWater Limited (www.EarthWater.com), a manufacturer of high alkaline mineral infused beverages under the brands "FulHum" and "ZenFul," a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface, is excited to announce that their PRIME day for Amazon is finally here!

The 4th of July won't be the only holiday in July. Amazon is celebrating its 3rd Prime Day, a self-created shopping extravaganza that promises more savings than Black Friday.

What is Amazon Prime Day and Why is EarthWater a Part of It?

Amazon Prime Day is an all-day, online-deals event that debuted on July 15, 2015, to celebrate Amazon's 20th birthday. Amazon described it as a "global shopping event, offering more deals than Black Friday, exclusively for Prime members." EarthWater is a proud member of Amazon Exclusives, and primarily sold on www.Amazon.com, so we've decided to offer our loyal customers and fans some exclusive deals too!

Prime Day will be held on Tuesday, July 11, though you can start nabbing deals with us even earlier. Amazon tipped "hundreds of thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members...in 13 countries." Things kick off at 6 pm EST on June 10 and run through June 16th. Look out for one of kind deals on EarthWater's FulHum, Mineral Concentrate, and EarthWater Vegan Multivitamin Gummies.

P.S. If you're not currently a Prime member, it's free to join for 30 days.

EarthWater Founder/CEO, CJ Comu, stated, "Amazon is a power house, and we're proud to be a part of the Amazon exclusives family, offering our loyal customers and fans amazing deals and convenience right at their fingertips, daily. Don't miss out on the chance to join our growing family - now available in nearly 30 countries worldwide."

About Amazon

Amazon is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company that was founded on July 5, 1994, by Jeff Bezos, and is based in Seattle, Washington. It is the largest Internet-based retailer in the world by total sales and market capitalization. For more information, visit www.Amazon.com.

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. Their brands, FulHum and ZenFul, use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like" and "follow" the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email at info@earthwater.com.

