The following information is based on the press release from Christian Hansen Holding A/S (Christian Hansen) published on July 5, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Christian Hansen has decided on an extraordinary dividend of DKK 5.64 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is July 11, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of futures in Christian Hansen (CHR).



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637453