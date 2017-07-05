MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The "Company") (CSE: CME)(CSE: CME.CN)(CNSX: CME) is pleased to announce the completion of its diamond drilling program at Langis. A total of 528m has been drilled in 16 holes.

A preliminary highlight is the extension of the sandstone formation 250m northeast of the area already having been drilled. This opens the opportunity for a potential increase of mineral resources. The consultant has established an exploration target of 8 to 12 Million tonnes of sandstone at surface probably usable for various application like Ferrosilicon with similar grades as adjacent analyzed holes in the range of 97.5 to 99.5% SiO2, same geological sedimentary formation where mineral resources have been defined 250m away. This potential has been established by the area and the thicknesses of intersections in the typical sandstone previously intersected in 2013 & 2015 drill program.

The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The consultant has also collected over 400 kg of different composites representative samples from the face of the existing quarry for additional testing and also to provide material to clients for their assessment of the raw product.

The drill program is on schedule and results will be provided as soon as received, interpreted and validated for public disclosure by the independent qualified person.

Qualified Person

Claude Duplessis, Eng. of Goldminds Geoservices, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the Langis Silica exploration program and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is focused on the development of its Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions or results, including in connection with the pre-feasibility study, its financing, the hybrid flex project, job creation, the investments to complete the project and the potential performance, production and environmental footprint of the silicon plant, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "must", "plan", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "think", "continue", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "anticipate" or "future" or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Corporation's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Corporation and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

