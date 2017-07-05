DentalEZ® Launches Self-Service Parts Catalog

MALVERN, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalEZ® today launched a new, easy to use Online Parts Catalog. Kristin Wolf, Director of Customer Centricity, said, "Quick and easy identification of parts to maintain and repair DentalEZ and RAMVAC® products is the drive behind the launch of our new DentalEZ Parts Catalog."The full-featured, interactive, online DentalEZ Parts Catalog shows part names, descriptions, part numbers, photographs, exploded diagrams and retail pricing, along with installation and other instructions. Users can drill down by product type, or search by product or part to find exactly the right part they are seek.

"This Catalog is a self-service option that puts part numbers immediately at customers' fingertips in their computers or handheld devices while on service calls," Wolf continued. "Of course, they can always call our Technical Service or Customer Service representatives if they prefer a human touch." Check it out at www.dentalezparts.com and let us know what you think.

About DentalEZ®

DentalEZ Integrated Solutions is committed to providing real solutions to everyday challenges in oral healthcare by uniquely combining innovation focused on simplification and efficiency in value based products and outstanding customer service and support. DentalEZ manufactures a full line of products and well-known brands including StarDental®, DentalEZ® Equipment, RAMVAC®, NevinLabs' and Columbia Dentoform®. For more information, please visit www.dentalez.com.

