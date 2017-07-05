ReGen Hair for Men: ReGen by Follinique Announces the Launch of their New Website, RegenbyFollinique.com

The New Website Features In-Depth Information about ReGen, and How the Product May Help Regrow Hair

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / The founders of ReGen by Follinique are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website, RegenbyFollinique.com.

To check out the new website and learn more about ReGen for Men and how its FDA-approved ingredients may help to regrow hair, please visit http://www.regenbyfollinique.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that many people have questions about ReGen by Follinique. From wondering what its ingredients are to being curious about the product's efficacy in re-growing hair, both men and women want to learn more about the FDA approved hair regrowth solution.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch the new website, where people can go to read about ReGen by Follinique and how it works.

"The active ingredient in ReGen is Minoxidil," noted an article on the new website, adding that Minoxidil is the first and only FDA approved over the counter solution for hair loss to revive the inactive follicles sitting near the scalp surface.

Unlike other hair regrowth products that contain a very minute amount of Minoxidil, ReGen by Follinique comes with 5 percent of Minoxidil, which is the amount that the FDA recommends for male adults over the age of 18.

As the new website noted, ReGen by Follinique gives both men and women an effective and safe option to treat their thinning hair. Thanks to the product, they no longer have to resort to expensive and painful surgeries to try to reverse balding, or spend tons of money on itchy wigs, which can make the scalp feel hot and sweaty.

"The maximum strength formula allows users to leverage the power of Minoxidil by applying the topical solution twice a day. This means the product is easy to use and effective," an article on the new website noted.

People who want to know how to use ReGen by Follinique will also find those answers on the new website. Men and women simply need to dab a drop of ReGen on their scalp twice a day, usually before showering.

While most regrowth products can take between 6 and 12 months to work, the website notes that with ReGen, 65 percent of users maintained or increased their hair count with ReGen after four months.

About ReGen by Follinique:

ReGen by Follinique is an FDA approved hair regrowth solution. Learn more at https://www.follinique-regen.com/trial/hair1/.

SOURCE: ReGen Hair for Men