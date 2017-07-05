LendPlus Announces the Launch of their New News Site, LendPlusNews.com

LendPlusNews.com Offers the Latest News about the Company, Including Links to Recent Articles, Updates, and Much More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / The founders of LendPlus, a company that specializes in residential mortgage loans, are pleased to announce the launch of their new news site, LendPlusNews.com.

To check out the new website and read the latest news about LendPlus, please visit http://www.lendplusnews.com/ at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, LendPlus has been creating quite a buzz lately. From being featured on Money Inc. to LendPlus Executive Ty Dewale's interview on the Five Hundo website, the company has received a great deal of positive attention from the media.

This inspired the founders of LendPlus to create and launch the new LendPlusNews.com site, and give clients and potential clients a place to read the latest exciting news about the company, while also learning about the services that they offer.

"LendPlus is a leading non-bank Full-Service Direct Lender specializing in residential mortgage loans," the spokesperson noted, adding that their mission is to provide top-notch products and services to their long-term realtor partners and valued clients for an affordable price.

LendPlus offers a full suite of residential home loan products, including GSE Agency Conventional loans, Jumbo loans, FHA loans, VA loans, and USDA loans, along with Home Equity Conversion Mortgage loans or Reverse Mortgages.

While the services that LendPlus offers may not be exclusive, the spokesperson said the friendly and experienced team is proud to deliver more value than other competitors. The members of the LendPlus executive team each have over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, which gives them the knowledge that is necessary to help their clients meet their mortgage goals.

This experience, combined with their commitment to customer service, has not gone unnoticed by their clients. As the spokesperson noted that the team at LendPlus is proud of their A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau, and how much they truly enjoy working with their clients to find the mortgage that will work best for them.

"Our customer service team is available to address your concerns at all hours using whichever communication method you prefer: phone, text, or email," the spokesperson noted, adding that they will also handle every step of the process, which allows their clients to relax and not worry about the mortgage process.

