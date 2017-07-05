Affordable Moving Launches Its New and User-Friendly Website

The New Site Contains In-Depth Information about Affordable Moving, and How the Company Can Help Connect People who Need to Move with a Reputable Company that Can Help Them

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Steven Curran, founder of Affordable Moving, is pleased to announce the launch of his company's new website, Affordable-Moving.org. The site offers helpful information to people who need to move, and are in the process of finding a moving company to help them with their relocation.

To check out the new Affordable Moving website and get a free online quote, please visit https://www.affordable-moving.org/free-quote/.

As Curran noted, he understands that finding an affordable moving company is a top priority for most people. He also knows first-hand how stressful it can be to move, and how hiring the cheapest moving company is not always the best idea.

"Unfortunately, you often get what you pay for, and when I moved from the University of Arizona campus to an off campus apartment, my moving team didn't seem happy to answer my questions or reassure me on moving day," he said, adding that he even felt dismissed when he asked about whether the team knew the best route to his new home.

"I established Affordable Moving as I wanted customers to feel like just because they were moving on a budget, it didn't mean that they weren't entitled to great service."

Curran and his team spend a great deal of time researching a wide variety of moving companies that are not only affordable, but also provide outstanding customer service.

"My team will assess your moving needs and ensure that you are matched with a company that not only meets your budget requirements, but provides you with superb service," he said.

Now, thanks to the new website, more people than ever can get in touch with the team from Affordable Moving, and benefit from their industry expertise in locating the best moving companies for their specific needs.

About Affordable Moving:

At Affordable Moving, they have scoured the moving industry to find those companies that not only offer highly competitive deals, but also provide superb customer service. They connect their customers with companies that have an excellent industry reputation and can deliver affordable and reliable service. At Affordable Moving, affordable doesn't mean cheap and substandard. They want everyone to have top class service at an affordable price. Whether simply needing a moving truck team or looking help with packing and storage, they can help people to find the best and most affordable deal. For more information, please visit https://www.affordable-moving.org/.

