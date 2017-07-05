BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Share Buy-back Programme

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Share buy-back programme



This announcement is being made in accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016 (the Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is amending its disclosure policy to include on a regulatory information services (RIS) details of its share buyback authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 8 March 2017 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury). It is expected similar announcements will be made each time the share buyback authority is renewed.



The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 3,800,604 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buybacks may be funded from the Company's resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.



The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company's share buy-back programme.



The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company's discount management programme.



This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.



Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 020 7743 3000

Simon White

Kevin Mayger



William Simmonds/Edward Gibson-Watt

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Tel.: 020 7742 4000

