Global Airport Information Systems Market 2017-2021 - Implementation of New-Age Telecommunication Technologies Drives the Market

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Airport Information Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global airport information systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Airport Information Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is evolution of biometrics technology. There is increasing demand for the widespread use of the biometric authentication technology from the aviation sector to improve security at the airport premises. This technology can detect the misuse of staff and contractor ID badges to gain access to the unauthorized areas within an aerodrome.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is implementation of new-age telecommunication technologies. Telecommunication technologies are constantly evolving, resulting in better and more efficient services. The market thrives on network availability; thus, telecommunication technologies play an important role in the growth of the airport display systems market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is airport infrastructure issues. Networking and communication are the lifelines of the market. Several countries around the world lack basic networking and communication infrastructure in their airports. As a result, the vendors of airport information systems cannot expand to those regions although these regions have high population density.

Key vendors



INFORM

HCL Infosystems

RESA

Rockwell Collins

The Thales Group

Other prominent vendors



Cisco Systems

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft

NEC

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Patent analysis



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by function



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Innovation landscape



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8f7kft/global_airport

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

