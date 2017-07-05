Digital Era - Opportunity or Threat? Insights from Telefónica and Hrvatski

LONDON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CX Network interviewed two telecom experts, to give their exclusive insight on the challenges, opportunities and key factors leading to a successful digital implementation: Ulrich Irnich, Director Simplification & Transformation at Telefónica Deutschland and Marijo Volarevic, Strategy Sector Director, Business Development and Innovation Center at Hrvatski Telekom .

Each speaker unravels the various aspects of Digital Implementation Process in their companies - talking about its use, threats, opportunities, tools and sustainability.

Their first area of focus has been the "drivers" of Digital Implementation wherein they talk about the online system of tecos, customer value and big data exploitation. Then, Volarevic adds a new perspective proposing "Culture and leadership in a successful transformation project are crucial," which was supported by Irnich saying "It's key to success". In his company, he ran a digital assessment center with all the senior leaders from Telefónica. They assessed who were the leaders that needed to be aware a change was needed and accepted it and which were the digital natives who understood how digital business models work using various Internal and External factors such as scale of the market, simplicity of systems, big data etc. Now, they are investing in people pushing the company towards a digital transformation, while enriching the leadership team with digital skills.

They also highlighted the point that Telcos now want to disrupt other businesses as well, such as media, tourism, banking or automotive, to broaden their business scope. For example, In France, Orange partnered with the bank Groupama to found Orange Bank in 2017, with an exportable model to be launched later on in Spain and Belgium.

Read the article here - http://bit.ly/bizmodelsdd

For more information please email enquire@iqc.co.uk or call +44(0)-207-036-1300