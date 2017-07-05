

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qatar said it plans to boost its natural gas production by 30 percent over the next several years, noting that the move will strengthen the energy-rich Gulf nation's position as the world's largest producer and exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG.



State-run Qatar Petroleum said it intends to raise it's LNG production from 77 million to 100 million tons per year by 2024.



The company will secure the new additional volumes by doubling the size of its new gas project in the southern sector of the North Field, which Qatar Petroleum had announced last April.



This will increase the North Field's production of natural gas, condensate and other associated products by one million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Qatar shares the North Field with Iran off its northern coast.



Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said, 'With the conclusion of further technical studies, we have decided that the best option would be to double the size of the project to 4 billion cubic feet of gas per day, which constitutes a 20% increase from the current North Field production rate, or about 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.'



On completion within five to seven years from now, the project will raise the production of Qatar to about 6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.



The announcement by Qatar comes a day after French energy giant Total SA (TOT, TTA.L) signed an agreement with Iran's National Iranian Oil Company for the development and production of phase 11 of South Pars or SP11 gas field.



This project will have a production capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day, or 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day including condensate. The produced gas will supply the Iranian domestic market starting in 2021.



Qatar's move also comes amid an ongoing diplomatic crisis in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia and its allies severed diplomatic ties with the country in June, accusing it of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.



Qatar Petroleum said it does not plan to cut the pipeline that delivers gas to the UAE despite the crisis.



