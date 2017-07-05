Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Result of EGM

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company")

5 July 2017

Result of EGM

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited held today at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St. Helier, Jersey, the Board is pleased to announce that the following resolution was passed.

That, without prejudice to the authority given pursuant to Resolution 5 passed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 31 January 2017 (the "Existing Authority"), the Company may issue equity securities, other than on a pre-emptive basis to existing shareholders, up to a maximum of 14,966,210 ordinary shares of 5p each, representing 10 per cent. of the total number of shares in issue and which may be issued pursuant to the Existing Authority and shall expire (unless and to the extent previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company in general meeting by special resolution passed by two thirds of shareholders voting thereon) at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the company to be held in 2018 but so that this power shall enable the Company to make offers or agreements before such expiry which would or might require equity securities to be issued after such expiry and the directors of the company may issue equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if such expiry had not occurred.



