The European International Machine Vibration Analysis Conference (IMVAC) was well-attended in Antwerp, Belgium, and now IMVAC announces a fourth event location in Singapore.

Mobius Institute, the premier provider of vibration analysis, condition monitoring and reliability training certification, today announced its European International Machine Vibration Analysis Conference (IMVAC) was well-attended with over 170 professionals at its inaugural event held in Antwerp, Belgium. The IMVAC Europe event is one of four IMVAC conferences being held worldwide. The demonstrated momentum of IMVAC led conference organizers to announce the newest location held in Singapore on April 10-12, 2018.

IMVAC Europe offered a variety of learning opportunities that ranged from basic to advanced vibration analysis and condition monitoring topics including four streams of workshops, presentations and hands-on sessions delivered by experts in the community. More than 170 industry professionals attended the three-day event, which also featured 13 leading exhibiting companies representing multiple condition monitoring technologies, such as: Vibration, Ultrasound, Motor Testing, Alignment/Balancing, Infrared, and Lubrication. The event also hosted four keynote presentations: Herman Baets presented "Challenges for Maintenance in a Changing World," Dr. Joris Van Ostaeyen presented "Successfully Applying Predictive Analytics for Data Driven Maintenance," Dean Whittle presented "Fault Detection, Root Cause Analysis and Documenting your Vibration Analysis program," and Jason Tranter presented "Making Vibration Analysis Count."

"The IMVAC 2017 in Antwerp was excellent. I learned a lot and got to know many interesting people from all sides of the business. Attending the conference was an overall success for me," said Jonas Albers, Lenord, Bauer Co. GmbH.

"Condition Monitoring is foundational to a sustainable reliability program, topics on Condition Monitoring have become rare and practitioners have few opportunities to learn from others in the field outside their own company," said Jason Tranter, founder and CEO, Mobius Institute. "IMVAC was specifically created for vibration analysts, condition monitoring specialists and reliability professionals. We want to share the successes of practical examples and inform practitioners of the new innovations available to manage equipment condition."

With the growing success of IMVAC events, conference organizers announced that the new IMVAC Asia event will be held in Singapore on April 10-12, 2018. Venue selection is underway and will be announced in the coming weeks.

About IMVAC

IMVAC is a professional development conference serving vibration analysts, condition monitoring professionals and reliability engineers, allowing them to become more capable and confident analysts able to solve real machine problems using practical and proven methods. IMVAC provides learning opportunities where topics range from basic to advanced vibration analysis to condition monitoring technologies such as Vibration, Ultrasound, Motor Testing, Alignment/Balancing, Infrared, Wear Particle Analysis and Lubrication. It also includes an exposition that features leading companies showcasing their innovative products and services. IMVAC is managed and presented by Mobius Institute as an annual conference held at four locations worldwide: Asia, Australia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.vibrationconference.com or email kaitie.conly@vibrationconference.com or call (+1) 206-842-4000 ext. 3.

About Mobius Institute

Mobius Institute is a worldwide provider of asset management, reliability improvement, and condition monitoring education and certification to industrial plant managers, reliability engineers and condition monitoring specialists, allowing plants to be successful in implementing reliability improvement programs. Mobius delivers training via public, in-plant and online formats. Mobius' key advantage is its unique training style that uses innovative 3D animations and software simulations, making complex topics easier to understand. Mobius Institute Board of Certification is an ISO/IEC 17024 and ISO 18436-1 accredited certification body that provides globally recognized certification to Category I-IV vibration analysts in accordance with ISO 18436-1 and 18436-2. Mobius Institute has offices in Australia, Belgium and the United States, and authorized training centers in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.mobiusinstitute.com or email learn@MobiusInstitute.com or call (+1) 206-842-4000.

