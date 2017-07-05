United States Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of VR in Gambling Market

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Casino Gaming Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The casino gaming market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2017-2021.
Casino Gaming Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is shift in consumer gambling habits. There has been a significant change in consumer behavior in the global casino gaming market. The increase in the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are leveraging the growth in internet using population and increasing adoption of mobile devices to develop innovative social gambling games. The number people participating in social gambling is increasing because they are motivated to compete with friends.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased contribution to taxes and GDP. The casino industry contributes significantly to a country's economy. It accounts for 0.45% of the US GDP. The revenue generated by casinos can be used to support economic activities such as building schools and hospitals. The casino industry has the potential to create numerous jobs considering the number of individuals required.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulty in processing online payments through financial institutions. The processing of customer payments through financial institutions remains a major challenge for vendors. Until 2011, the federal government was liberal in targeting online gaming operators approaching patrons in the US.
Key vendors
- Boyd Gaming
- Caesars Entertainment
- INTRALOT
- Las Vegas Sands
- MGM Resorts
- Penn National Gaming
- Wynn Resorts
Other prominent vendors
- BetAmerica
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment
- Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Isle of Capri Casinos
- Palms Casino Resort
- Pinnacle Entertainment
- Station Casinos
- Stratosphere
- Tropicana Entertainment
- Trump Entertainment Resorts
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by platform
Part 07: Market segmentation by type
Part 08: Market segmentation by game type
Part 09: Buying criteria
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/22lgwb/casino_gaming
