United States Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of VR in Gambling Market

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Casino Gaming Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The casino gaming market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Casino Gaming Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is shift in consumer gambling habits. There has been a significant change in consumer behavior in the global casino gaming market. The increase in the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are leveraging the growth in internet using population and increasing adoption of mobile devices to develop innovative social gambling games. The number people participating in social gambling is increasing because they are motivated to compete with friends.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased contribution to taxes and GDP. The casino industry contributes significantly to a country's economy. It accounts for 0.45% of the US GDP. The revenue generated by casinos can be used to support economic activities such as building schools and hospitals. The casino industry has the potential to create numerous jobs considering the number of individuals required.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulty in processing online payments through financial institutions. The processing of customer payments through financial institutions remains a major challenge for vendors. Until 2011, the federal government was liberal in targeting online gaming operators approaching patrons in the US.



Key vendors



Boyd Gaming

Caesars Entertainment

INTRALOT

Las Vegas Sands

MGM Resorts

Penn National Gaming

Wynn Resorts

Other prominent vendors



BetAmerica

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Foxwoods Resort Casino

Isle of Capri Casinos

Palms Casino Resort

Pinnacle Entertainment

Station Casinos

Stratosphere

Tropicana Entertainment

Trump Entertainment Resorts

