

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A survey conducted among residents of G20 countries has found that most of them have more confidence in the summit's host - German Chancellor Angela Merkel - than in U.S. President Donald Trump to do the right thing in world affairs.



Leaders from the world's largest economies are set to meet in the German city of Hamburg later this week for the G20 summit.



The leaders of Guinea, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Senegal, Singapore, Spain and Vietnam will attend the Hamburg summit as guest invitees.



Heads of international organizations such as World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations, ILO, WTO and Financial Stability Board have also been invited to attend the meeting, to be held on July 7-8.



The Group of Twenty consists of 19 member nations and a representative of the European Union.



A Pew Research Center survey examined attitudes in 37 nations, including in 17 of the G20 member states. It could not conduct the survey in China and Saudi Arabia, two countries where state restrictions are rigid.



In only two of the G20 countries surveyed - India and Russia - do residents have substantially more confidence in Trump than in Merkel when it comes to world affairs.



In seven G20 countries - Germany, France, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Australia - two-thirds or more of the public say they have confidence in Merkel, compared with Trump. Support for her is greater than it is for Trump in Italy, Brazil and Mexico.



In the United States, more people have confidence in Merkel than in their own leader (56 percent to 46 percent).



There are only a few G20 countries where Merkel does not have this confidence advantage. Residents of Turkey have comparatively little confidence in either leader.



When it comes to two of the key issues that will be discussed at the G20 summit - trade and climate change - most people in G20 member countries take a dim view of Trump's policy proposals, the Washington-based non-partisan fact tank says.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX