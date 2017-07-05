Addresses MIFID II Regulatory Needs for Commission Tracking

Financial platform company Dealogic announced a collaboration with ITG, a leading independent broker and financial technology provider.

With this arrangement, asset managers who use Dealogic Connect for reconciliation and evaluation of bank activities will have seamless access to the ITG Research Payment Account (RPA). This allows European asset managers to fund their RPAs with a research charge alongside the execution, in a manner that can be operationally similar to a traditional Commission Sharing Agreement (CSA). RPA accounts managed by ITG are held in a bank account at a major global bank in Europe, segregated from brokers' funds, administered by ITG and controlled by the asset manager.

"This is just another proof point that Dealogic Connect offers an easy and comprehensive solution for buyside firms," noted Jody Drulard, Dealogic's Chief Product Officer. "We know commission management is top-of-mind, by collaborating with ITG we ensure firms can use whatever provider they want."

Jack Pollina, ITG's Global Head of Commission Management, commented, "With the MiFID II implementation date quickly approaching, asset managers will need global partners to provide end-to-end solutions. Working together with Dealogic enables us to provide clients with the tools they need to address the compliance and reporting challenges that lie ahead."

Dealogic Connect offers a seamless electronic connection between the buyside and sellside. Investment firms can reconcile and evaluate all bank-provided activities, ensuring a complete audit trail satisfying MiFID II regulatory needs, as well as input IOIs to their brokers on primary markets issuance.

