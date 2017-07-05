Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT) and the liquidity provider NATIXIS, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30th 2017 (transaction date):

51,894 shares M6 Métropole Télévision

1,988,791.86 euros.

For information, on December 31st 2016, date of the last liquidity contract statement, the following assets were booked on the liquidity contract:

17,245 shares M6 Métropole Télévision

2,678,297.05 euros.

For information, on January 2nd 2013, the following assets were booked on the liquidity contract:

128,548 shares M6 Métropole Télévision

1,231,657.91 euros.

