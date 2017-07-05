

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic in June 2017 increased 3.9% from June 2016, on a capacity increase of 3.5%.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK for the latest-month increased 3.9 percent to 22.88 billion from 22.02 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK rose 3.5 percent to 27.13 billion from 26.20 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month improved 0.3 points to 84.3 percent from 84.0 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 9.75 million passengers in the recent month, up 3.2 percent from last year's 9.45 million passengers.



The Group performance comprised British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express) and Vueling.



