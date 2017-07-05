Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Safes and Vaults Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the safes and vaults market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Safes and Vaults Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growth of biometric safes. The growth of biometric safes in the European market is witnessing a regular annual advance. The consumers in this region are urging for secure ways of handling documents or valuables. About 52% of the European consumers prefer fingerprint scanning as the most secure way of biometric. Remaining consumers prefer facial, voice, and behavioral biometric.

One driver in market is growing demand from retail sector. The organized retail industry in Europe is highly fragmented into different sectors, such as food, fashion, electronics, and others. The growth of the organized retail sector in Germany, Russia, and Sweden is booming.

In Russia, about 60% of the people spending is through the retail sector. After the Euro crisis, the Netherlands is also focusing on its retail sector since this sector can renew easily compared with other sectors.

Key vendors

BJARSTAL s.a.r.l.

Gunnebo

L'italiana Casseforti

Paritet-K

Other prominent vendors

Bravarija Piljek

Door System

Ferocon

Hexa

Morichini Sicurezza

Stark

