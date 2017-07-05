

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is reportedly planning to use front-facing 3D sensors and retinal scanning in place of fingerprint scanning and touch id for its latest iPhone 8. The new phone is expected to arrive in the market later this year.



According to Bloomberg, Apple iPhones will utilize a 3-D sensor to scan faces to unlock the phone. It will take only a few hundred milliseconds to finish scanning. The phone even kept on a table, can scan and recognize facial attributes.



It is expected that the technology yet in testing phase will be more secure than the existing systems. Eye-scanning also will be part of the new secure recognition. Apple has been using touch id to unlock its phones from 2013.



The latest iPhones will reportedly have Apple Neural Engine for image recognition and typing suggestions. This will help in saving battery life also. The display will be more advanced with higher frame rate. iPhone 8 is expected to come with a price tag of $1000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX