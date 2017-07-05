Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market 2017-2021: Increasing Amount of Data Generation Due to IIoT

DUBLIN, July 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial IoT chipsets market to grow at a CAGR of 30.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial IoT Chipsets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a communication technology that helps in increasing production efficiency by gathering real-time data from machines on the plant floor. IIoT is enabled in machines through the use of an IIoT semiconductor chipset. The chipset enables the Internet connectivity of the machine through wired or wireless means.



One trend in the market is growing demand for embedded sensors. The semiconductor technology enables the use of sensors in the manufacturing plants. Utilization of sensors and transducers in manufacturing is in demand, owing to the progressive innovations in embedded sensors and Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing amount of data generation due to IIoT. The increase in the number of devices in industries is leading to a rise in difficulty in the monitoring and managing of data in an organization. Therefore, the demand for the Machine to Machine (M2M) and machine to human communications has increased simplifying the monitoring and managing of the connected devices enabled with IoT. The data generation is increasing because of the development in connected devices.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intellectual property (IP) based design challenge. To reduce the design effort, components designed for a class of applications are reused. This is commonly seen in software design. In the process of an evolution of existing products, the reuse of blocks has been in practice in the field of application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design for a long period. Shorter product life cycles have led to rapidly increasing product complexity, where many design companies are referring to module cores from other sources.



Key vendors



Cypress Semiconductor

Intel

NXP Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors



Cisco

Advanced Micro Devices

Toshiba

Qualcomm

Infineon Technologies

NVIDIA

Philips

GE

Siemens

