Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Rightside Group, Ltd. (NAME)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Rightside Group, Ltd. ("Rightside" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NAME) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Donuts Inc. ("Donuts"). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/name.

On June 14, 2017, Rightside revealed they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, in which Donuts will acquire Rightside. Under terms of the transaction, Rightside shareholders will receive only $10.60 in cash for each share of Rightside stock they own. The investigation concerns whether Rightside's board breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Donuts is underpaying for the Company, especially given that the price target for one Wall Street analyst is $11.50 per share and Rightside has over $80 million in cash and no long-term debt.

If you are a Rightside shareholder and believe the proposed buyout price is too low, you can learn more about the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/name. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC