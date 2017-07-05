Eclipse's Proclaim Practice Management System Provides the Ability to Expand at Deo Volente Solicitors

BRADFORD, England, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Established multi-disciplinary firm, Deo Volente Solicitors, has selected the Proclaim Practice Management Software solution from Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider.

Founded in 2007, Deo Volente Solicitors has recently celebrated a decade in business, which it attributes to its reputation of a community focused law firm. Situated in Bedford, the firm's ethos is dedicated to delivering unmatched and unique client care, offering a bespoke service to all clients. The expert team covers a variety of work areas, including immigration, family, criminal, property, litigation and Islamic law.

Deo Volente Solicitors is implementing the Proclaim Practice Management system firm-wide to cater for all aspects of its service offering consistently. The case management module will reduce the time spent processing each matter, and maintain the high level of client service Deo Volente Solicitors is known for, whilst the integrated accounting toolset will offer the team an enhanced overview of the firm's day-to-day operations.

Furthermore, Proclaim's in-built workflow will ensure that all cases are handled in line with the standards adopted by Deo Volente Solicitors. Fast and effortless document production will enable staff to generate all relevant documentation automatically at case creation, and the adaptability of the system will enable the firm to effortlessly expand as and when required.

Dilly Hussain, Business Marketing Director of Deo Volente Solicitors, comments:

"We required a simple, yet robust practice management system with the ability to effortlessly scale - on a departmental level, but also across offices, and potentially outside of the UK.

"Previous experience of Proclaim led us straight to Eclipse, and after thorough demonstrations to our senior team, we found it to be a fantastic solution - for a centralised practice management system, and also for the flexibility and scalability it offers, to us and our clients."



About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

Deo Volente Solicitors

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

For further information, please contact sarah.roberts@eclipselegal.co.uk or darren.gower@eclipselegal.co.uk.

Alternatively, call +44-(0)-1274-704100 or visit www.eclipselegal.co.uk