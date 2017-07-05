INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: INVITATION TO OUR Q2 AND HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2017 CONFERENCE CALL

Q2 Revenue & Half-Year Results 2017

Conference Call

Philippe Lazare

Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year earnings call on

Wednesday, July 26th at 6pm (CET)

Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Conference code: 962300

Dial-in FR: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +33 (0)1 70 99 32 08

Dial-in U.K: Â Â Â Â Â +44 (0) 20 7162 0077

Dial-in U.S.A: Â Â +1 646 851 2407

A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) prior to the call at (5:40pm).

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Contacts

Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations & Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98



Â Investors

Kevin Woringer

Investor Relations Manager

kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09



Â Communication

Coba Taillefer

External Communication Manager

coba.taillefer@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62



Â

