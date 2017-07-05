INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: INVITATION TO OUR Q2 AND HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2017 CONFERENCE CALL

Q2 Revenue & Half-Year Results 2017
Conference Call
Philippe Lazare
Chairman and CEO
is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year earnings call on
Wednesday, July 26th at 6pm (CET)
Please dial the following numbers to join the call:
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Conference code: 962300
- Dial-in FR: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +33 (0)1 70 99 32 08
- Dial-in U.K: Â Â Â Â Â +44 (0) 20 7162 0077
- Dial-in U.S.A: Â Â +1 646 851 2407
A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) prior to the call at (5:40pm).
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Contacts
|Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations & Financial Communication
laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)
T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98
Â
|Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)
T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09
Â
|Communication
Coba Taillefer
External Communication Manager
coba.taillefer@ingenico.com
T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62
Â
