

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland have criticized Congressman Clay Higgins for filming inside one of the former gas chambers at the Nazi concentration camp.



In a five-minute video posted to YouTube Saturday, the Republican Representative from Louisiana could be seen narrating how Nazi guards would murder their victims by dropping poisonous gas through a hatch in the ceiling, and paying tribute to those murdered in the death camp.



'A great sense of dread comes over you in this place.....Man's inhumanity to man can be quite shocking,' says Higgins over a violin solo from the film Schindler's List.



The U.S. House Homeland Security Committee member used the video as evidence that the U.S. must remain vigilant against threats to its national security. 'This is why homeland security must be squared away, why our military must be invincible.'



In one of the biggest massacres in history, an estimated 1.1 million Jews and others were killed by the Nazis at the height of World War II.



Higgin's video drew flak from the Museum authorities.



'Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage,' the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said on its official Twitter account.



In a subsequent post, the museum posted a picture of a sign outside the building where the first gas chambers at Auschwitz were created, requesting visitors to maintain silence in a building where Adolf Hitler's army murdered tens of thousands of people.



Anne Frank Center called the video 'disgusting' and 'a global disgrace'. It called on Higgins to apologize for the 'infomercial at Auschwitz,' and 'Get sensitivity training or a new job.'



Higgins did not publicly commented on criticism to the video.



