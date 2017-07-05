The Partnership Award recognizes the best case in the field of collaboration between two organizations

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced its customer support operations in Benelux, delivered in partnership with Norton by Symantec, received the prestigious National Contact Center Awards (NCCA) Partnership Award at the Customer First Awards. Teleperformance operations in Benelux and Norton by Symantec were recognized for highly effective collaboration between two organizations.

The Partnership Award recognizes the cooperation between two or more parties in a contact center organization. The winning partners reinforce each other's efforts in the field of customer experience management and excel around outsourcing, insourcing or co-sourcing a project.

"Norton by Symantec and Teleperformance in Benelux have worked together for ten years and we are honored to share this Partnership Award with Norton by Symantec, said Norbert van Liemt, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Benelux. With the submitted case, Norton by Symantec and Teleperformance demonstrated their commitment to investing in a long-term partnership that creates value for both groups."

"We're always looking for innovative ways to work with our partners and provide the best services, said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. Our longstanding with relationship with Norton by Symantec has allowed us to both invest and collaborate to implement creative solutions which benefit all stakeholders. We are truly excited to continue this journey with Norton by Symantec and all of our partners."

