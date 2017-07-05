Global Meat Snacks Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Products

DUBLIN, July 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global meat snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Meat Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

Snacks have become an indispensable component of today's consumers' diet, and the consumption of snacks is increasing on a year-over-year basis. A transition can be observed in consumers' snacking habits as more consumers are getting inclined toward snack bars. The meat snacks market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Consumers have started considering these snacks as affordable comfort food. With increasing awareness of healthy eating, these snacks are becoming immensely popular.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing focus on fitness and protein rich diets. The rising number of fitness centers and clubs is a new trend that is positively affecting the global meat snacks market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for ready-to-eat products. Ready-to-eat snacks such as meat snacks are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as they save time and effort and are consistent in taste. The hectic lifestyles of consumers, the growing demand for convenience in food preparation, and increasing disposable incomes have led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat snacks such as meat snack.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing competition. Some of the substitutes of meat snacks are fruit snacks, potato snacks, and nuts and seeds. Most consumers prefer consuming fresh fruits as a snack, and the next most preferred form of snack is chocolate.



Key vendors



Conagra Brands

Hormel Foods

JACK LINK'S (Link Snacks)

(Link Snacks) KINGS ELITE SNACKS

Marfood USA

The Meatsnacks Group

Tyson Foods

Other prominent vendors



Bridgford Foods

Duke's Smoked Meats

Golden Valley Natural

Kepak Group

Klements

Monogram Food Solutions

Nestle USA

Oberto Sausage Company

Old Wisconsin Sausage

Wild Ride Beef Jerky

Winterbotham Darby

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



