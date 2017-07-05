Global Meat Snacks Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Products

DUBLIN, July 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Meat Snacks Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global meat snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Meat Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
Snacks have become an indispensable component of today's consumers' diet, and the consumption of snacks is increasing on a year-over-year basis. A transition can be observed in consumers' snacking habits as more consumers are getting inclined toward snack bars. The meat snacks market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Consumers have started considering these snacks as affordable comfort food. With increasing awareness of healthy eating, these snacks are becoming immensely popular.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing focus on fitness and protein rich diets. The rising number of fitness centers and clubs is a new trend that is positively affecting the global meat snacks market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for ready-to-eat products. Ready-to-eat snacks such as meat snacks are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as they save time and effort and are consistent in taste. The hectic lifestyles of consumers, the growing demand for convenience in food preparation, and increasing disposable incomes have led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat snacks such as meat snack.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing competition. Some of the substitutes of meat snacks are fruit snacks, potato snacks, and nuts and seeds. Most consumers prefer consuming fresh fruits as a snack, and the next most preferred form of snack is chocolate.
Key vendors
- Conagra Brands
- Hormel Foods
- JACK LINK'S (Link Snacks)
- KINGS ELITE SNACKS
- Marfood USA
- The Meatsnacks Group
- Tyson Foods
Other prominent vendors
- Bridgford Foods
- Duke's Smoked Meats
- Golden Valley Natural
- Kepak Group
- Klements
- Monogram Food Solutions
- Nestle USA
- Oberto Sausage Company
- Old Wisconsin Sausage
- Wild Ride Beef Jerky
- Winterbotham Darby
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 07: Market segmentation by product
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
