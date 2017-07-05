RESTON, Va., 2017-07-05 17:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian, a leading Low-Code and Case Management platform provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. in the independent analyst firm's "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017" report. Appian received the highest scores possible in the following criteria in this evaluation: Low/No Code, Product Strategy, Pricing and Ease of Implementation.



The Forrester report states that to get full digital transformation, "process-driven applications address the deep, complex needs they have traditionally targeted, while at the same time providing a platform for large numbers of rapid, business-driven applications."



The report cites that "As a Leader in both Forrester's DPA and low-code Forrester Waves, [Appian] is well positioned to help customers on complex process applications while also supporting the efficient automation of a broad range of processes required to drive true digital transformation… All of this, combined with an early commitment to low-code for rapid application development, means Appian is well positioned for taking customers deep and wide in DPA."



The report also states: "Appian has positive customer references, particularly in regard to speed and agility of development."



To view a complimentary copy of the report, click here.



