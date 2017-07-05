LECTRA: Lectra, ESTIA, the Today Tomorrow Textiles Foundation and JPS Conseil launch the 'Biarritz Active Lifestyle Integral' Chair

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra, ESTIA, the Today Tomorrow Textiles Foundation and JPS Conseil launch the 'Biarritz Active Lifestyle Integral' Chair

Dedicated to innovative and sustainable materials for the future, the Chair will help the textile and apparel industry create disruptions

Paris, July, 5, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, l'École supérieure des technologies industrielles avancées (ESTIA), the Today Tomorrow Textiles Foundation, and JPS Conseil announce the creation of the 'Biarritz Active Lifestyle Integral' Chair dedicated to tomorrow's innovative and sustainable materials.





Over three years, this new Chair aims to help the fashion industry's eco-system-from textile design to clothing sales-transform challenges coming from new ways of living and consuming into economic opportunities.





"How to find and develop sustainable materials which will open up new markets for companies in the sector? Which technologies to invent to make the most of these new materials? How to organize the factory of the future to meet new consumer expectations, such as customization? It's an entire economy that we aim to develop around emerging industries," explains Jean-Pierre Mocho, the founder of JPS Conseil and former President of the French federation for women's ready-to-wear. "There are many opportunities to seize, on condition that all the players, both old and new, work together."





To help textile and apparel companies to innovate, the Chair will combine knowledge sharing with open innovation. In particular, a technical training facility will adapt and pass on material-related savoir-faire.





"This Chair will help us to better understand the changes that are necessary in the sector, to anticipate innovations and to circulate knowledge worldwide," underlines Patxi Elissalde, director, ESTIA. "Based in Biarritz and founded with a long-term vision, this Chair will dive into user behaviors, materials and components, manufacturing technologies and services, the digitalization of processes, and the distribution of products, from clothes to accessories."





This approach will also foster interactions between different professions in order to stimulate creativity. Inspired by overarching principles in the collaborative and circular economy, the Chair also aims to capitalize on advances in research, from frugal or disruptive innovation.





"The environmental dimension is primordial," adds Pascal Denizart, managing director of the European Center for Innovative Textiles (CETI) and administrator of the Today Tomorrow Textiles Foundation. "Textiles and materials of the future must anticipate and accompany changes in lifestyles and consumption patterns. Added value from fashion will be tomorrow's sustainable materials."





Founders of the Chair favor open innovation initiatives. "The Chair's philosophy is founded on industrial partnerships across diverse sectors, notably in luxury and lifestyle, as well as partnerships with international academia. The best way to move forward is to always work together!" concludes Daniel Harari, Lectra CEO.



About ESTIA

Located in the Basque country's technopole Bidart/Biarritz/Bayonne, the ESTIA campus-CI Bayonne / Pays Basque-is an eco-system for innovation where over 750 students and more than 100 teachers and engineers collaborate to develop Industry 4.0. The ESTIA campus groups together:

· an engineering school and specialized training;

· a research pole which brings together researchers and Phd researchers;

· cutting edge technological platforms for companies;

· an incubator which welcomes designers and 63 start-ups in January 2017.

ESTIA's engineering training corresponds perfectly to the needs of a time in sync with 'reindustrialization' and technological and digital transformations. Recognized at an international level, ESTIA is one of the leading French schools for the Smart factory and the factory of the future. Highly involved at a local level in the development of companies involved in snow and water sports, and outdoor activities, ESTIA is piloting an incubating activity dedicated to the sector where young, emerging companies design products and innovative solutions for this sector.

For more information, visit www.estia.fr

(http://www.estia.fr)





About the Today Tomorrow Textiles Foundation

Under the aegis of the France Foundation, the Today Tomorrow Textiles Foundation aims to use the skills acquired in the textile industry to co-build projects for general interest. The Today Tomorrow Textiles Foundation's mission is to accelerate the research of textile solutions and to promote them.

The actions of the Foundation are based on four axes: to favor research and innovation in textiles, to support the development of the training offer in the textile sector, to help promote the textile sector and professions therein, and to develop textiles for humanitarian use and/or eco-designed.

About JPS Conseil

JPS Conseil is a business consulting company created in 2000 and directed by Jean-Pierre Mocho, previously the owner of a manufacturing and franchise company for leading French brands. Jean-Pierre Mocho was also president of the French trade association l'Union francaise des industries de l'habillement and the Fédération francaise du prêt-Ã -porter féminin.



About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,550 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $288 million in 2016 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

